Notting Hill Carnival at 60: a uniquely British-Caribbean celebration

As the event hits a milestone anniversary, organisers are determined to preserve its heritage

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Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, England
A steel bank competition is on the Saturday, Sunday is families’ and children’s day and Monday is the adults’ parade (last year’s is pictured above)
(Image credit: Alishia Abodunde / Getty Images)

“From humble origins”, Notting Hill Carnival has grown to be the riotous explosion of colour we know today, a “cultural landmark” in the heart of London, said The Voice.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of what has become a “massive celebration” of Caribbean culture, “artistic expression, music, design, business and much more” for millions of people.

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Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.