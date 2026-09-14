Will AI end humanity?

Developers sound the alarms but say the risk is low for now

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Collage illustration of Da Vinci&#039;s Vitruvian Man, the March of Progress, computer circuits, binary code and human skull
Some AI researchers believe it is ‘crunch time for humanity’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence developers are expressing alarm that AI could destroy humanity in the next few years, and industry leaders are calling for a slowdown in its development. Congress, however, seems uncertain about what role it should play in reining in the onrushing technology.

‘Kill all humans!’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 