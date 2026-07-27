Will Trump push to replace Social Security with Australia’s retirement system?

A national pension in Australia provides retirees with additional income

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of the Social Security Administration logo falling apart
Australia’s retirement system has ‘three main pieces’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Future)

As Social Security is on track to be depleted by 2032, the White House is seeking alternatives for aging Americans, and President Donald Trump seems enamored with one particular country: Australia. Trump is reportedly looking to Australia’s retirement system as a substitute. While some economists feel this could be an easy solution, others say it is not so simple.

What did the commentators say?

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