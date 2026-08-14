How has a year of National Guard deployment affected Washington, DC?

The deployment is expected to cost billions of dollars through the end of Trump’s term

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of an oversized soldier walking through downtown DC
Armed soldiers ‘have become fixtures’ in Washington, DC
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

August 2026 marks one year since National Guard soldiers began patrolling Washington, D.C., at the behest of the Trump administration, and the past 12 months of troop presence have changed what daily life looks like for many in the nation’s capital. While some feel the National Guard deployment has helped bring down crime and maintain a sense of safety in Washington, others say that the past year has been indicative of an authoritarian takeover.

What did the commentators say?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.