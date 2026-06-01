‘Neither toddlers nor anyone else can get that close’

Opinion, comment and editorials of the day

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

A fence near the White House in the summer of 2025.
The White House has ‘security protections that a visiting tourist can’t necessarily see’
(Image credit: Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

‘The White House is the new Green Zone’

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Explore More
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.