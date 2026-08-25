Has the anti-AfD firewall failed in Germany?

Far-right party set to break through in state elections, as cordon sanitaire designed to keep them out backfires

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An AfD billboard in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, defaced by graffiti reading “There is no alternative to democracy”
‘There is no alternative to democracy’: the AfD looks likely to prove the graffitist wrong in eastern Germany
(Image credit: Ronny Hartmann / AFP / Getty Images)

Once a fringe movement, the far-right Alternative für Deutschland party is on course to take control of a German state for the first time, and blast through a post-war consensus designed to keep extremists out of power.

With polls suggesting that 40% of voters in Saxony-Anhalt intend to support the AfD in next week’s vote, it is now “completely undemocratic to permanently exclude” the party, said left-wing party leader Sahra Wagenknecht. “The firewall has failed.”

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Elliott Goat, The Week UK

Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption. 