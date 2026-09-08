Far-right win tests German post-Nazi ‘firewall’

No far-right party has governed a German city or state since World War II

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Protesters against Germany&#039;s far-right AfD party demonstrate in Berlin
Protesters against Germany's far-right AfD party demonstrate in Berlin
(Image credit: John MacDougall / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday said he was “deeply shocked” by the far-right Alternative for Germany’s (AfD) victory in the weekend’s state elections in Saxony-Anhalt. AfD won a 43.8% plurality, according to exit polls, but fell three seats short of the majority needed to form a government. No far-right party has governed a state or major city in Germany since the Nazi era, and the AfD’s win in the small eastern state was the biggest challenge yet to the “firewall” that Merz’s Christian Democrats and other mainstream parties have erected against political extremism.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  