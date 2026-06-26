Remigration: a growing far-right movement

Once a fringe position, calls for mass deportation are spreading throughout Europe and entering mainstream politics

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Photo collage of foremen with far right party logos on their hi-vis vests inspecting shipping containers. Some are marked out in red.
Politicians in Germany, the UK and the US are targeting voters who feel ‘uneasy at the rapid scale of demographic change they witness around them’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

A “dark money lobbying network” bankrolled by a major donor to Reform UK has been associated with “open advocates of far-right remigration”, said Byline Times.

Aerospace tycoon Richard Smith “owns 55 Tufton Street, the Westminster townhouse that houses a cluster of opaquely funded right-wing lobby groups”. One of these, the New Culture Forum, has platformed speakers who call for “mass deportations of ethnic minority British citizens”.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.