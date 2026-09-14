Swedish elections on a knife-edge

A ‘razor-thin’ victory for the centre-left is forecast but not certain, in a result that tests the temperature of European politics

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Sweden&#039;s two main prime ministerial candidates in a televised debate three dates before votes closed in the Swedish national election
Magdalena Andersson of the centre-left Social Democrats seems to have a narrow lead over centre-right Moderate and current prime minister Ulf Kristersson
(Image credit: Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP / Getty Images)

Preliminary results from Sweden’s general election suggest a narrow three-seat lead for the centre-left opposition over the right-wing ruling bloc that had promised ministerial seats to the far-right.

The election is being fought on multiple fronts. Current prime minister and leader of the centre-right Moderate party, Ulf Kristersson, has been fighting for re-election on a platform of cutting asylum numbers and reducing gang shootings, while Magdalena Andersson, leader of the centre-left Social Democrats, has been focusing on the economy, the welfare state and suppressing the country’s growing far-right faction.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.