3 tips to get a good deal when buying a used car

Do your homework before approaching the negotiating table

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Closeup of a woman sitting in her new car and receiving car keys from a sales representative
The current average price of a three-year-old used vehicle is 15.5% higher than in 2021
(Image credit: Oscar Wong / Getty Images)

If you are trying to save on your next car, you may be considering buying used instead of new. Used cars do usually cost less than new cars — but that does not mean you will automatically get a good deal on one.

“Today’s shoppers are facing record-high prices and a dwindling supply of budget-friendly inventory,” said The Washington Post, citing a new second-quarter report from car-shopping website Edmunds. Largely due to an imbalance between supply and demand, the current average price of a three-year-old used vehicle — $32,461 — is “4% higher than a year ago and a 15.5% increase from 2021.”

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 