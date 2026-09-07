What does it really mean to go bankrupt?

Filing for bankruptcy can result in your debts being discharged or forgiven — but it comes at a cost

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Senior woman sitting at living room table with her head in her hands, calculating expenses
It is not a guaranteed fix, and not everyone who files will qualify
(Image credit: Krisada tepkulmanont / Getty Images)

There are a lot of myths and misconceptions when it comes to bankruptcy. But it is also a process that an increasing amount of Americans are facing.

Filings at the end of March this year “were up almost 12% from a year earlier,” said NPR. This suggests that a “growing number of Americans have reached the point where the pressure of their debt has overcome the stigma of bankruptcy.” While it’s still a last resort option, it can also be a lifeline back to financial solvency.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 