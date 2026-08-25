What’s a debt management plan, and how could one help you?

A credit counseling agency may offer the best strategy to pay down debt

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A blue sticky note that reads &quot;Debt management plan&quot; next to a calculator and cash
A debt management plan ‘lumps your debt payments into a single payment with a reduced interest rate’
(Image credit: designer491 / Getty Images)

When tackling something challenging, coming up with a plan is often a good first step. That is certainly the case when it comes to paying down debt, especially when your balance is already overwhelming and still ballooning thanks to interest.

Debt management plans, which are created and administered by credit counseling agencies, aim to give you a roadmap toward getting debt-free. They can also streamline the number of monthly payments you have to worry about and potentially lower the interest rate and fees you are paying, smoothing the path even further.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 