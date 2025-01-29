Student loan wage garnishment: how it works and how you can stop it

Your loan servicer may seize your wages if you fail to make payments on your student debt

Becca Stanek, The Week US
When you do not make payments on your student loan debt for long enough, your loan servicer may take another route to get back the money you owe. One of these avenues is seizing your wages, also known as wage garnishment.

Since the pandemic, wage garnishment for federal student loan debt has been off the table, offering borrowers some protection. Soon, however, the practice is expected to restart. "In a new U.S. Department of Education memo obtained by CNBC," it was revealed that "garnishments may resume — in some cases, as early as this summer," said CNBC. This will mean that for "the first time in roughly five years, borrowers who have defaulted on their federal student loan debt will face collection activity, including the garnishment of their wages."

