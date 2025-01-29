Student loan wage garnishment: how it works and how you can stop it
Your loan servicer may seize your wages if you fail to make payments on your student debt
When you do not make payments on your student loan debt for long enough, your loan servicer may take another route to get back the money you owe. One of these avenues is seizing your wages, also known as wage garnishment.
Since the pandemic, wage garnishment for federal student loan debt has been off the table, offering borrowers some protection. Soon, however, the practice is expected to restart. "In a new U.S. Department of Education memo obtained by CNBC," it was revealed that "garnishments may resume — in some cases, as early as this summer," said CNBC. This will mean that for "the first time in roughly five years, borrowers who have defaulted on their federal student loan debt will face collection activity, including the garnishment of their wages."
What happens with student loan wage garnishment?
Student loan wage garnishment involves a "private lender or the federal government withholding part of your income to repay overdue student loan debt," said Bankrate. How and when this can happen — as well as how much of your paycheck can be withheld — varies depending on whether it is a private lender or the federal government.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Federal student loan wage garnishment: You will need to have "missed nine months of payments for federal loans before the government can garnish your wages," said Bankrate. "Your servicer does not need to take you to court to begin garnishing," and they can garnish "up to 15% of your disposable income to repay federal student loans." The practice can continue "until your loan balances plus interest and fees are paid back," or "if your loan is removed from default."
Private student loan wage garnishment: Private student loans can enter default much sooner, "after just one missed payment," but your lender "first must sue you and win a court judgment" before they can garnish your wages, said Experian. How much they are allowed to garnish "depends on the state where you live," but it could be up to "25% of your disposable income" in "some states," said Investopedia.
What can you do to avoid student loan wage garnishment?
If you have had trouble staying on top of your student loan payments and are concerned about the prospect of wage garnishment, there are steps you can take. The most straightforward is to "make consistent, timely payments," ensuring you remember deadlines by "setting up automatic payments or reminders," said LendingTree.
Of course, that may not always be feasible. If you have federal student loans, you might consider entering an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan, which "provides a way to extend your repayment term and limits your monthly payment amount to a percentage of your income," said Experian. For private student loans, you will need to ask your lender about the availability of different payment plan options.
Another possibility for federal — and sometimes private — loans is to "contact your lender and defer your payments or enter forbearance," said LendingTree. "This process allows you to postpone payments — without entering default — while you get back on your feet."
How can you stop student loan wage garnishment?
If you are already facing student loan wage garnishment, there are ways you can reverse the situation:
Consolidate your loans. One way to "move your federal loans out of default is to combine them into a direct loan consolidation" (not to be confused with refinancing), said Experian. You can do so if you "make three on-time monthly payments on the loan before consolidating" or "enroll in an [IDR] plan."
Rehabilitate your loans. For federal loans, you also can enter a loan rehabilitation program to remove your loans from default, wherein "you promise to make nine monthly payments during a period of 10 consecutive months," said LendingTree.
Negotiate a payment plan. "If your loans are through a private lender, you may not have many rehabilitation options," but you can still contact your lender or debt collector to see if you can "negotiate a repayment plan or a lower debt payoff amount," said Experian. This can make repayment feel a bit more feasible.
Request a hearing. If you disagree in some way with the debt you are being asked to repay or are dealing with certain financial challenges, you may consider requesting a hearing. Should it be a success, "either your wages won't be garnished for a 12-month period or you may qualify for a partial (reduced) garnishment," said Bankrate.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
The Louvre is giving 'Mona Lisa' her own room
Speed Read The world's most-visited art museum is getting a major renovation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
OpenAI announces ChatGPT Gov for government use
Speed Read The artificial intelligence research company has launched a new version of its chatbot tailored for the US government
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Caroline Kennedy urges Senate to reject RFK Jr.
Speed Read Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s cousin said he should not become President Donald Trump's health secretary, calling his medical views 'dangerous'
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
What to know if you default on your credit card
The Explainer If you fail to pay your debt for an extended period of time, there will be consequences — but there are also options to rescue your credit
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Is it worth renovating before listing your home?
The explainer Getting your house in top-notch shape will help attract potential buyers, but not all renovations are worth the money
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Is it worth trying to get the highest credit score?
The Explainer Here's what to know if you are seeking a perfect 850
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What are the rules of a no-buy vs. low-buy year?
The Explainer These two revised approaches to purchasing could help you save big
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How to avoid Blue Monday's financial woes
The Explainer The most depressing day of the year can actually be a catalyst for good money decisions
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Hoping to sell your house in 2025? Here's what to expect.
The Explainer Will the housing market favor buyers or sellers this year?
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How to decide on the right student loan repayment plan
The explainer President-elect Donald Trump seems unlikely to approve more student loan forgiveness, so you may want to consider other options
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
When does a Roth 401(k) make more sense?
The Explainer There are several key differences between a Roth 401(k) and a 401(k) that may make one option more beneficial than the other
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published