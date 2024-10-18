When does it make sense to refinance your student loans?

Refinancing can streamline how many different payments you are juggling each month

Hand putting a 100 dollar bill into a piggy bank that is wearing a graduation cap and has the words &quot;university fund&quot; written on its side
Student loan refinancing may make your debt easier to manage and will potentially lower your interest rate
(Image credit: Peter Dazeley / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

With President Biden's plans for student loan relief still in limbo, some borrowers saddled with debt have begun seeking other options. One way to make student loan debt easier to manage — and potentially lower your interest rate and/or switch up your repayment term — is through student loan refinancing. Refinancing involves moving your existing student loans into one new loan, which can streamline how many different payments you are juggling each month.

This may sound appealing, particularly "with the Federal Reserve cutting its benchmark interest rate in September by half of a percentage point," ushering in a "new rate environment," said Money. However, while "several lenders are advertising rates that are slightly lower than they were at this time last year," on the whole, "refinance rates are still well above where they were a few years ago."

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

