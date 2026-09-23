Trump’s South Africa obsession upends the US refugee program

Thousands of immigrants are set to arrive next year. Almost all of them are white South Africans.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Newly arrived South Africans wait to hear welcome statements at Dulles Airport
Human rights advocates worry that an influx of exclusively white South African refugees is leaving other at-risk communities behind
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

The Trump administration notified Congress this week of plans to admit up to 17,500 refugees into the United States during the coming fiscal year. Notably, the vast majority of those refugees will be white South Africans, for whom this White House and President Donald Trump have become reliable international patrons.

By focusing almost exclusively on Afrikaners, the white South African ethnic group responsible for that country’s former system of apartheid, Trump and his allies have dramatically reshaped America’s refugee program as a whole. A change, critics argue, that is at the material expense of other at-risk communities worldwide.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  