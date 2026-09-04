Trump’s surprising popularity in Africa

Some view him as masculinity role model and symbol of Christian values; others see withdrawal of US aid as an opportunity for greater self-reliance

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Kenyan artist Evans Yegon aka &quot;Yogonizer&quot; works on his painting of USA President Donald Trump
Even before Trump entered politics, there was a large affinity towards him in Africa, and he is a popular subject for portraits, like this one by Kenyan artist Evans Yegon aka “Yogonizer”
(Image credit: Simon Maina / AFP / Getty Images)

In 2024, before the US presidential election, young Africans were asked whether they expected their countries to fare better under Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

Across a range of measures, most respondents to the African Youth Survey believed Biden to be the better bet: 42-44%, compared with 23-24% choosing Trump. But in the most recent edition of the survey, nearly two-thirds of the near-5,000 18- to 24-year-old participants said they would benefit from the Trump administration, according to Foreign Policy. That’s despite the president’s foreign aid cuts, dismantling of development programs and “disparaging remarks about the continent”.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.