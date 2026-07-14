38 things Trump has called other world leaders

The fickle American president has spent years lobbing insults and nicknames at friend and foe on the global stage alike

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
NATO Leaders Attend 2025 Summit In The HagueTHE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 24, 2025
Trump has never been shy about airing his opinions about other world leaders
(Image credit: Haiyun Jiang-Pool / Getty Images)

There have been few global figures in the modern era as consequential as Donald Trump. Powerful as he may be, though, Trump does not exist in isolation.

Instead, he is part of an elite echelon of elected officials with whom he is obliged to interact in the course of global business. After a decade of cutting deals, upending relations and generally maneuvering himself to the center of the world stage, here are some of the ways Trump has talked about — and to — his international peers.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From