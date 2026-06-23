The Meloni-Trump photo fracas signals a growing US-Italy rift

Dueling narratives over who asked whom to pose for what have exposed shifting geopolitical headwinds

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Italy&#039;s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a summit of European and Middle Eastern leaders on October 13, 2025 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Donald Trump have been notable allies since his return to office last year
(Image credit: Evan Vucci / Pool / Getty Images)

What began as a photo opportunity between two world leaders has spiraled into geopolitical acrimony. An escalating war of words between President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over who asked whom to pose for a photograph at the recent G7 conference now threatens to impact material relations between the Trump administration and Italy’s right-wing government. As Trump rages on social media over the photo flap, Meloni returns to Italy with an eye toward next year’s national elections — and the benefits of being seen standing up to an increasingly unpopular American president.

‘Developing rift’ with origins in the Iran war

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  