Have Trump and Zelenskyy turned a diplomatic corner?

Plans to expand Ukrainian access to American defense batteries suggest a thaw in an infamously icy international relationship

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a love locket with photographs of Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
After years of acrimony, Trump and Zelenskyy may be rebooting one of the most important relationships in international politics.
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy have never had what could feasibly be called a “warm” relationship, stretching back well into Trump’s first term. Given their frosty history, Trump’s enthusiasm during this week’s NATO summit for Ukraine’s recent wartime successes came as a shock to many. By announcing plans to loosen restrictions on American arms for Ukraine’s defense and hailing Kyiv’s wartime strides against Russia, has Trump come around to Zelenskyy as a peer among the world’s heads of state? Or will the infamously mercurial MAGA president revert to his previous hostility?

What did the commentators say?

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