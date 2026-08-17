Trump curtails joint South Korea military drills

The president called the longtime drills “totally inappropriate and hostile”

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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President Donald Trump steps off Marine One as he walks to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland
President Donald Trump steps off Marine One as he walks to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland
(Image credit: Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump said on social media Sunday night he had instructed the Pentagon to “substantially reduce” America’s annual joint military exercises with South Korea, citing their cost, his own “very good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Seoul’s disinclination to join the U.S. in the Iran war. The defensive drills, which began this week, are “totally inappropriate and hostile,” he said, as North Korea “has been unthreatening and respectful” while he is president.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  