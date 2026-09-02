Putin pledges support for Iran as US war reignites

Moscow will continue supplying “the assistance you need” and “the necessary goods,” Putin told Iranian officials

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
(Image credit: Vyacheslav Prokofyev / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at a summit in Kyrgyzstan that Moscow will continue supplying “the assistance you need” and “the necessary goods” during “this difficult period.” Since President Donald Trump “launched his war against Iran” in February, Russia “has backed the Iranians with intelligence, including on U.S. assets in the Persian Gulf,” and “drone components,” said The New York Times. Moscow has also been secretly helping Iran develop advanced supersonic cruise missiles, the Financial Times reported. The U.S. and Iran traded airstrikes last night, in their “first serious combat since July,” Reuters said.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  