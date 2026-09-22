Paramount, states settle, clearing Warner merger

Paramount’s $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. now appears to be on the way

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The Paramount water tower in front of the Hollywood Hills.
The Paramount water tower in front of the Hollywood Hills
(Image credit: Mario Tama / Getty Images)

What happened

Paramount Skydance on Monday settled an antitrust lawsuit with 12 states challenging its $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, clearing the merger’s last major obstacle. The states, led by California, had argued that combining the two major Hollywood studios plus streaming giant HBO Max and a host of cable channels would harm competition, cut film production and raise consumer prices. There were also concerns about combining Warner Bros. owned CNN with Paramount’s CBS News division under Paramount CEO David Ellison, an ally of President Donald Trump.

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.