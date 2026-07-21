Court pauses Paramount-Warner Bros. merger

Paramount is attempting to acquire Warner Bros. for $111 billion

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The Warner Bros. logo is displayed on the water tower at Warner Bros. Studios
The Warner Bros. logo is displayed on the water tower at Warner Bros. Studios
(Image credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

What happened

A federal judge in California on Monday paused Paramount’s $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, agreeing with 12 states that the merger of two of Hollywood’s remaining five major movie studios could run afoul of antitrust laws. The combined company would also amalgamate CBS, CNN, HBO Max, Paramount+ and dozens of cable channels. The “pause will last only 14 days,” said The New York Times. But in her ruling, U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín “raised the prospect of a much longer delay.”

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  