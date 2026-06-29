Putin admits ‘problems’ from Ukraine war

What happened

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged publicly on Sunday that his country was experiencing a “certain deficit” of gas and other fuels after Ukrainian drone strikes, but he insisted the “problems” aren’t “critical.” Ukraine “kept up its heavy drone assault on Russia,” setting fire to two more oil refineries over the weekend, The Associated Press said. Kyiv’s drone campaign has “choked Russian fuel supplies,” forcing rationing, “long lines at gas stations across the country,” and export halts.

Who said what

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week he had approved a “40-day influence operation” to compel Moscow “to end the war.” Ukraine’s “long-range sanctions,” he said Sunday, reduce the “resources that fuel the Russian war machine,” moving the conflict “another step toward peace.” The “strikes against critical infrastructure in general, and energy infrastructure in particular,” do “create problems, that’s obvious,” Putin said in an interview, but the Kremlin would fix them by ramping up the production of air defenses and importing fuel to ease the shortages.

“Behind the scenes,” there’s “growing panic” in Moscow, The Washington Post said. Over the past week, “swarms of Ukrainian drones hit” semiconductor plants, munitions factories, a satellite communications center and “oil facilities across Russia,” including a “dramatic onslaught on Moscow” that “spread plumes of black smoke over the capital as its main oil refinery went up in flames, halting production possibly until next year.”

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What next?

Putin said Ukraine’s drone strikes were meant to “cause a split in Russian society and force Russia to halt” its invasion and enter negotiations, but “we will not give them that chance.”