Putin admits ‘problems’ from Ukraine war

Putin said his country was seeing a “certain deficit” of gasoline alongside other problems

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Woman in Moscow watches major oil refinery burn after Ukrainian drone strike
Woman in Moscow watches major oil refinery burn after Ukrainian drone strike
(Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged publicly on Sunday that his country was experiencing a “certain deficit” of gas and other fuels after Ukrainian drone strikes, but he insisted the “problems” aren’t “critical.” Ukraine “kept up its heavy drone assault on Russia,” setting fire to two more oil refineries over the weekend, The Associated Press said. Kyiv’s drone campaign has “choked Russian fuel supplies,” forcing rationing, “long lines at gas stations across the country,” and export halts.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  