Trump press pool stops filming after press ban

ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox News have stopped their cameras for the time being

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A member of the media outside the White House after three media outlets announced they will sue to maintain their ability to enter the White House grounds and other networks stopped filming.
A member of the media outside the White House after three media outlets announced they will sue to maintain their ability to enter the White House grounds
(Image credit: Daniel Heuer / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

CNN, Politico and MS NOW on Monday filed a federal lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s decision to ban them from the White House. CNN is one of five networks in a rotating pool that provides live coverage of presidential events, and to demonstrate their objections to Trump’s press ban, the other four — ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox News — stopped their cameras indefinitely.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  