The rise of GB News

GB News, founded just over five years ago, now claims to be ‘Britain’s No. 1 news channel’

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GB News Studio with Tom Harwood
In December 2025, GB News announced that it had (narrowly) become the UK’s biggest news channel, by daily average, but it still trails BBC and Sky in terms of weekly audience reach, that have perhaps twice GB News’ 2.1 million
(Image credit: Betty Laura Zapata / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

GB News went live on 13 June 2021, the first news channel start-up in the UK since Sky News in 1989. Broadcast free on most platforms, it promised to serve audiences on the right who felt ignored by traditional media with a news agenda not governed by liberal metropolitan values and assumptions: it calls itself “the people’s channel”.

GB News had a rocky start. Chair and star presenter Andrew Neil stepped back after just two weeks on air; he later complained of a lack of professionalism and “nutty” politics. It has firmly established itself since then.

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