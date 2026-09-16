Is big money a threat to UK democracy?

The £72m donations to Reform could be ‘key moment when politics in this country changed’

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Published
Illustration of a pig eating from a pile of gold coins
Labour and the Tories have ‘only themselves to blame for this toxic situation after their failure to clear the stench of corruption that hangs over Westminster’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

Does money matter in an election?

In the US, where billions of dollars are spent each election cycle, the answer has long been a definitive yes. But in the UK, in part because of strict campaign spending limits, the jury is still out.

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