Can Nigel reverse the Farage slump?

Reform UK leader stands at a crossroads, and his choices will determine the party’s future – and his own

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Nigel Farage
Farage: too toxic to lead Reform to power?
(Image credit: Peter Nicholls / Getty Images)

“Not so long ago he was ‘Britain’s next prime minister’,” said Sean O’Grady in The Independent. Today, Nigel Farage seems a rather deflated figure. For the first time in 15 months, some polls are putting his Reform UK party in second place to Labour. Last week, Reform came a distant second in the Greater Manchester mayoral election.

Farage’s own popularity has slumped to 32% – the lowest net rating of any major party leader. And he is currently trapped in an “end-of-the-pier show in Clacton” of his own making, as he prepares for next week’s by-election against Count Binface, Baron Von Thunderclap and other novelty candidates.

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