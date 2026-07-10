Count Binface: Nigel Farage’s biggest nemesis since Brexit

Odds have been slashed on Britain’s ‘hottest new political property’

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Count Binface outside the Palace of Westminster
The 5,900-year-old leader of the Recyclons could well be Farage’s only challenger in the Clacton by-election
(Image credit: Benjamin Cremel / AFP / Getty Images)

Count Binface had been “looking forward to a relaxing journey back to his home planet of Sigma IX” when Nigel Farage “dropped the “political bombshell” of his resignation as MP for Clacton-on-Sea, said The Guardian.

Britain’s “hottest new political property” said he was “left with no choice but to perform a swift intergalactic handbrake turn” and enter the by-election race. With the main parties all vowing to boycott the contest, the 5,900-year-old leader of the Recyclons could well be Farage’s only challenger.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 