Time to clamp down on 'headphone dodgers'?

Passengers who play music on trains blasted as 'phenomenally rude', and 'thin end of the wedge' for decline of common courtesy

A teenage boy playing on a device on the London Underground
Most Britons believe people who play loud music and videos on public transport should be fined as patience with "headphone dodgers" appears to be running increasingly thin.

A YouGov poll of 6,815 Britons found that 62% of us "strongly support" or "somewhat support" the proposal for stricter measures put forward by the Liberal Democrats. In a separate survey of more than 2,000 UK adults, conducted by Savanta, 38% of respondents had come across fellow travellers playing music out loud on their phones.

