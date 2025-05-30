Is it finally all change for train Wi-Fi?

South Western Railway's 5G Wi-Fi service has changed the way passengers connect – but will the new system catch on?

South Western Railway trains at London&#039;s Waterloo station
On-board Wi-Fi, 'the bane of every commuter's existence', just got a shiny (if small) new upgrade
(Image credit: Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images)
By
published

UK rail passengers will be able to take advantage of fast and reliable train Wi-Fi for the first time – provided that they are travelling on the 43-mile stretch of track between Earlsfield in south London and Basingstoke in Hampshire.

Operator South Western Railway has become "the first to introduce rail-5G Wi-Fi in Europe", said Rail Advent. So far, it's on a small scale – the new technology "requires trackside poles and antennas, which need to be installed along the route as well as on trains" – but it paves the way to ending the poor on-board connectivity that has frustrated travellers for years.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸