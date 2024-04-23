LA-to-Las Vegas high-speed rail line breaks ground

The railway will be ready as soon as 2028

Officials break ground on high-speed LA-to-Vegas rail line
The train will get passengers from the City of Angels to Sin City in just 2 hours
(Image credit: Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

Treasury Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined state and federal officials Monday to break ground on a $12 billion high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles suburb Rancho Cucamonga. Brightline, the company building the railway, said the electric-powered trains will travel at more than 186 mph and shuttle passengers through the Mojave Desert in 2 hours 10 minutes, about half the time of driving on frequently gridlocked I-15.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Rail Transport Transport Los Angeles Las Vegas
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸