LA-to-Las Vegas high-speed rail line breaks ground
The railway will be ready as soon as 2028
What happened
Treasury Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined state and federal officials Monday to break ground on a $12 billion high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles suburb Rancho Cucamonga. Brightline, the company building the railway, said the electric-powered trains will travel at more than 186 mph and shuttle passengers through the Mojave Desert in 2 hours 10 minutes, about half the time of driving on frequently gridlocked I-15.
Who said what
"People have been dreaming of high-speed rail in America for decades," Buttigieg said. "It's really happening this time."
The commentary
Brightline, which already operates a 125-mph line from Miami to Orlando, "aims to link U.S. cities that are too near each other for air travel to make sense and too far for people to drive," The Associated Press said. Tickets will be comparable to airfare, the company said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Brightline aims to have the trains running by the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. There are also plans to connect the Rancho Cucamonga terminal to Los Angeles Union Station through a stalled California High-Speed Rail line between L.A. and San Francisco.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Israel's military intelligence chief resigns
Speed Read Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva is the first leader to quit for failing to prevent the Hamas attack in October
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - April 23, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - Gen Z remonstrated, plastic recycling, and more
By The Week US Published
-
New York prosecutors lay out case against Trump
Speed Read The former president's first criminal trial started in earnest Monday
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Can HS2 get back on track?
Today's Big Question West Midlands mayor offers business solution to keep northern leg but final decision may rest with Labour
By The Week Staff Published
-
HS2: a runaway train
Talking Point PM may cut Manchester to Birmingham line of beleaguered rail project due to spiralling costs
By The Week Staff Published
-
Paris bans e-scooter rentals
Talking Point Electric vehicles were popular with younger residents but older Parisians swung the crucial referendum
By Sorcha Bradley Published
-
Will HS2 be scrapped and what has it cost so far?
In Depth Experts say cutting costs on the controversial high-speed rail project could mean a slower and less regular service linking fewer locations
By Arion McNicoll Published
-
Driving home for Christmas: 20m UK car journeys expected this week
Speed Read First Covid-free Christmas in three years plus rail strike means this year’s festive getaway ‘set to be biggest ever’
By The Week Staff Published
-
Rail strikes: whose side is the public on?
Talking Point Opinion split over who is to blame for month of train disruptions following failed talks between transport officials and unions
By The Week Staff Published
-
New rail strikes could cripple network for a week
Speed Read More walkouts coming as government introduces new bill to ‘keep Britain moving’
By Chas Newkey-Burden Last updated
-
Should cyclists have to abide by the same rules as drivers?
Today's Big Question Transport secretary’s plans could see ‘dramatic shake-up’ of rules for bike users
By Julia O'Driscoll Published