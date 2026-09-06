Donald Trump: a ‘fuming, friendless’ president

The US president has burned through international goodwill at a pace that would have once seemed impossible – and patience is running out at home, too

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A dishevelled Donald Trump walks off of Air Force One
Less a ‘lame duck’, and more an ageing ‘silverback’?
(Image credit: Eric Lee / Getty Images)

“Now is the twilight of Donald Trump’s supremacy,” said Rafael Behr in The Guardian. The US is “still the richest and most heavily armed nation on Earth”, and the president – indulged by a “supine” Congress – still has far-reaching powers. Nevertheless, with more than two years of his second term still to run, Trump looks “thwarted and impotent”.

‘Deranged demands’

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