Split Supreme Court lets Trump build his ballroom

The 5-4 decision overruled two lower court rulings

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A view of the ongoing construction of a helipad and ballroom at the White House, as seen from the Washington Monument observation deck.
A view of the ongoing construction of a helipad and ballroom at the White House, as seen from the Washington Monument observation deck
(Image credit: Aaron Schwartz / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for President Donald Trump to finish his 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom, ruling in a 5-4 decision that the congressionally chartered historical preservation group that won in two lower courts lacked standing to challenge the project. Chief Justice John Roberts dissented with the three liberal justices, calling the ballroom construction “likely unlawful” because it hadn’t been approved by Congress.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  