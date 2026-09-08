The prince of Liechtenstein vs. abortion reform

Regent expected to veto citizens’ initiative legalising abortion as he consolidates dynasty’s power over tiny Alpine nation

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Photo collage of an imprisoned woman and Liechtenstein&#039;s Prince Alois
Liechtenstein’s prince has the constitutional right to dismiss governments and veto legislation
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Prince Alois of Liechtenstein is expected to veto an initiative passed by the country’s parliament that would legalise abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Situated between Switzerland and Austria, Liechtenstein – the majority of whose roughly 42,000 citizens identify as Roman Catholic – has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe. The tiny Alpine principality is also “one of the few places on earth where a royal family still reigns with real political power”, said The Australian Women’s Weekly. Unlike other European monarchies, the constitution allows the ruling prince to dismiss governments, appoint judges, call referendums and veto legislation.

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