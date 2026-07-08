Is this it for Prince Harry and the royals?

It seems the King has ‘finally had enough’ with his second son after back-and-forth briefings related to his latest UK trip

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Photo composite illustration of King Charles, Princes William and Harry, and Buckingham Palace
‘Prince Harry has just learnt once again that the House of Windsor will always win’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

The endless will-he-won’t-he drama surrounding Prince Harry’s visit to the UK could be the final straw for hopes of reconciling with the royal family, said The Sun’s Clemmie Moodie.

“Following weeks of frenetic speculation concerning Harry’s possible rapprochement with his estranged father”, hours before he was due to land in the UK on Monday the Duke of Sussex said he had accepted an invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace. Minutes later royal sources counter-briefed, clarifying that Harry had not formally accepted the invite in time, and that the offer had since been withdrawn.

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