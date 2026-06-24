How the world views Keir Starmer’s resignation

With the prospect of seven prime ministers in the last 10 years, No. 10 Downing Street is seen as a revolving door and Britain as having ‘profound’ problems

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Starmer looking emotional as he announces his resignation
Like ‘bad tennis players’, Starmer made ‘too many unforced errors’ in his two years in office
(Image credit: Peter Nicholls / Getty Images)

Another prime minister resigning from office adds to the “unprecedented instability in the modern history” of Britain, said an editorial in Le Monde.

Following his announcement on Monday, Starmer will still “seek to make his final mark on the world stage as a lame-duck prime minister”, said Politico. But a planned EU-UK summit on 22 July has been postponed amid indecision over Britain’s intentions regarding the continent.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.