Was ‘lame’ Keir Starmer destined to fail?

Outgoing PM never recovered from rocky first impression, but likely successor Andy Burnham will need more than charisma to stave off populist challengers

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Photo composite illustration of Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer has been prime minister for less than two years – ‘one of the shortest honeymoon periods in British political history’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Keir Starmer announced his resignation this morning, saying he had heard the answer to the question as to whether he was the right person to lead Labour into the next election and would “accept that answer with good grace”.

The pathway from landslide electoral victory in 2024 to candidate for most unpopular prime minister of all time must be “one of the shortest honeymoon periods in British political history”, said Becky Morton and Brian Wheeler on the BBC.

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Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

Rebecca Messina is the deputy editor of The Week's UK digital team. She first joined The Week in 2015 as an editorial assistant, later becoming a staff writer and then deputy news editor, and was also a founding panellist on "The Week Unwrapped" podcast. In 2019, she became digital editor on lifestyle magazines in Bristol, in which role she oversaw the launch of interiors website YourHomeStyle.uk, before returning to The Week in 2024.