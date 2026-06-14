Are the royals paying enough rent?

Audit exposes generous arrangements that have allowed royals to profit from residences for which they pay little or no rent

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The front page of the Sun newspaper, with a photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor alongside the headline &quot;What a bloody cheek!&quot;
Royal rent revelations will go down badly, when so many are ‘feeling the pinch’
(Image credit: Ming Yeung / Getty Images)

Republicans will be cheering the release of the National Audit Office’s report into the royal family’s property arrangements, said A.N. Wilson in the Daily Mail. We’ve known for years that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was allowed to live at Royal Lodge, his 30-room former residence in Windsor, for a fraction of its market value. But we now know that he was also allowed to let the three cottages that came with it and “pocket the proceeds”.

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