New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s rent crusade might be coming to your city

Rent control movements surge in Massachusetts and California

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Tenant rights groups celebrate at the final hearing of the New York City Rent Guidelines Board on June 25, 2026, held at the El Museo del Barrio in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York City.
Mamdani ‘succeeded in raising nationwide awareness’ of rent struggles
(Image credit: Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis / Getty Images)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has delivered the rent freeze he promised voters last year. The measure approved last week will cover more than 2 million tenants across the city — and the movement is spreading beyond the Big Apple. Activists in Massachusetts, California and elsewhere are pushing for rent control while getting stiff pushback from landlord groups.

‘Grassroots support’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 