How much should you be spending on rent?

Whether you are considering a move to a new apartment or reevaluating how to allocate your budget, you may be wondering how much is reasonable to shell out each month for rent. Of course, the cost of housing is a non-negotiable — after all, you need a place to live — but it is also typically among the biggest regular expenditures a person has. It is also an expense you must commit to, at least for a certain period of time, when you sign a lease.

Before you sign on the dotted line and agree to pay a portion of your income every month, it is important to have an understanding of the guidelines for rent spending, as well as what factors influence the amount that is actually right for you and your budget.

What percentage of your income should ideally go to rent?

These two common rules of thumb can give you a rough idea of what is reasonable to spend on rent each month, at least according to financial experts:

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The 30% rule: This rule “says that you should limit what you spend on rent to 30% or less of your gross monthly income,” with the cost of rent also including “other housing costs, such as renters insurance, utilities, parking and more,” said Rocket Mortgage .

The 50/30/20 rule: This is a “more comprehensive rule that takes all of your expenses into account, as well as savings goals,” said Rocket Mortgage. Here, the benchmark is to spend a maximum of 50% of your income on essentials and financial obligations, like rent, and then 30% on wants, meaning discretionary spending. The remaining 20% goes into savings .

What factors affect the cost of renting?

The above rules can be a helpful starting point, but they do not necessarily account for the myriad factors that can quickly throw a wrench in those calculations.

Location, as you might expect, is a big one. For instance, the 30% rule can be “hard to follow in a place like New York City or San Francisco, where median rents are well over $3,500 for a one-bedroom apartment,” said NerdWallet , citing 2025 Zillow rental market summaries. Where you live also shapes housing inventory, and the “law of supply and demand means landlords can charge more in areas where there’s a shortage of rental properties,” said Experian .

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It is also important to look at the one-time and recurring costs as they relate to the place you rent. Some landlords include utility costs in the price of rent, in which case it may make sense for you to pay a bit more. Or, an apartment building could “have an on-site gym or a washer and dryer in-unit, which might make your rent payments higher,” but you will “save money on membership fees and laundromats,” said NerdWallet. Another consideration is commuting costs : While you may save by living further from the city center, how much will you then have to shell out to get to work every day?

How can you determine how much rent you can afford?

Rather than focusing on this one number, it is important to zoom out and consider your broader financial situation. The “biggest factors are your income and fixed monthly bills, such as utilities, loan payments, health insurance and other costs you must cover,” said Rocket Mortgage. This will shape how much you actually have leftover in your budget to cover the cost of rent.

If you find that the resulting calculations are out of line with the above rules of thumb, consider whether you can cut back in other areas or if you are open to exploring ways to pay less in rent, such as getting a roommate.