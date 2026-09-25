Six Flags is in hot water over 100 alleged brain injuries

The injuries all allegedly happened in the last two years

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A general view of Six Flags Magic Mountain in Southern California.
A general view of Six Flags Magic Mountain, which allegedly operated a ‘defectively designed ride’
(Image credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Six Flags Magic Mountain is one of the most popular amusement parks in the United States, but its flagship attraction and most popular ride, the X2 roller coaster, has come under fire for allegedly causing more than eight dozen severe brain injuries in the past two years. Now, a series of lawsuits has put the future of the ride in jeopardy.

What are these lawsuits about?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.