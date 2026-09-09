Conflicting rulings add chaos in Missouri election

A U.S. district judge ruled almost immediately after a separate Supreme Court rejection

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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People gather at the Missouri statehouse in Jefferson City to protest the legislature&#039;s efforts to change the state&#039;s congressional district maps
People gather at the Missouri statehouse in Jefferson City to protest the legislature's efforts to change the state's congressional district maps
(Image credit: Tammy Ljungblad / The Kansas City Star / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

What happened

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday rejected an emergency appeal from Missouri Republican officials to pause last week’s unanimous state Supreme Court ruling that a new congressional map is void and can’t be used in the upcoming midterm elections. But shortly after Kavanaugh’s ruling, U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark ruled in a separate case that Missouri can’t use any map other than the new one, designed to net Republicans one House seat as part of President Donald Trump’s mid-decade redistricting push.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  