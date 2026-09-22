Trump’s third-country deportations

US court rules controversial policy of sending migrants to countries where they have no connection is unlawful

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A Mexican migrant deported from the United States at the Returnee Reception Center at the Guatemalan Air Force Base in Guatemala City
A Mexican deportee from the US awaits processing at an air base in Guatemala City
(Image credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP / Getty Images)

A US federal appeals court has ruled Donald Trump’s policy of deporting migrants to so-called third countries is unlawful, setting up a potential showdown with the Supreme Court.

The case has become “a key test of what due-process protections the government must provide before removing people to countries with which they have no connection”, said Reuters. Trina Realmuto, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said the verdict shows such protections “cannot be circumvented by putting someone on a plane to a country that was never part of their removal proceedings”.

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