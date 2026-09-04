The 8 ‘third countries’ where ICE deports the most people

Many of the people sent to these countries have no ties to the nation at all

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A plane carrying foreign nationals deported from the United States arrives in Liberia.
A plane carrying foreign nationals deported from the United States arrives in Liberia
(Image credit: Matthew Jacobs / AFP / Getty Images)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been deporting thousands of people to their home countries, but many are also being sent to “third countries” or nations the deportee is not originally from. This often leaves the deported person stranded in a place where they do not speak the language or understand the customs.

Mexico

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.