Supreme Court eases block of Trump’s mail ballot order

The three liberal justices on the court dissented

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Mail-in ballots to be sorted at Contra Costa County&#039;s election operations facility in Martinez, California.
Mail-in ballots to be sorted at Contra Costa County’s election operations facility in Martinez, California.
(Image credit: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Monday overturned a federal judge’s block of President Donald Trump’s executive order to restrict mail-in voting and make other election changes. The 6-3 emergency ruling was on procedural grounds and did not address the constitutionality of Trump’s order, much of which is still blocked through a different injunction from the same federal judge in Boston, Indira Talwani. The U.S. Postal Service issued a final rule late last week confirming that, if the courts allow, it would refuse to deliver mail ballots in states that did not comply with Trump’s order.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  