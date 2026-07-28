Trump asks SCOTUS to allow mail-voting curbs

An appeals court blocked the president’s attempt to restrict voting by mail

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US President Donald Trump speaks at the General Motors Proving Ground testing facility on Monday
Trump speaks at the General Motors Proving Ground testing facility on Monday
(Image credit: Sarah Rice / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

What happened

The Justice Department filed an emergency application Monday asking the Supreme Court to approve President Donald Trump’s executive order imposing new restrictions on voting by mail.

The request followed a ruling by a federal appeals court on Saturday that left in place a block on key parts of the March directive, which ordered federal agencies to create voter eligibility lists and restrict U.S. Postal Service delivery of ballots not tied to those lists. More than 20 Democratic attorneys general challenged Trump’s order as an unconstitutional move that could disenfranchise voters.

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