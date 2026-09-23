What credit score do you need to get a mortgage?

Credit requirements may be getting harder to meet

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Hand-painted illustration featuring a mortgage document, house, keys, bank, calculator, coins, and financial symbols
Having a lower score doesn’t automatically mean you will not get a home loan
(Image credit: oxygen / Getty Images)

Without solid credit, becoming a homeowner may be that much more challenging. While credit score is not the only thing that lenders weigh when evaluating mortgage applications, it is a major factor in determining whether or not you get approved for a mortgage and what your interest rate will be.

Lately, it seems credit requirements are getting harder to meet. The “average credit score of people who successfully obtained a mortgage” has “skyrocketed starting in 2007 and continued to climb in recent years, hitting a high of 742 in 2024 — 29 points above the average credit score in the U.S.” said The Washington Post. Meanwhile, the “share of mortgages going to people with credit scores in the 600s has plummeted.”

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 