Is mortgage protection insurance necessary for homeowners?

This form of life insurance ensures any remaining mortgage payments are made in the event of your death

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The money a policy pays out will go to the mortgage lender, not your beneficiaries
(Image credit: Justin Paget / Getty Images)

If you were to die with a mortgage balance remaining, mortgage protection insurance — also known as mortgage life insurance — would ensure it got paid off. That way, your loved ones could continue to live in your home without worrying about continuing to make payments.

This might sound like a good arrangement, especially considering how big of an investment a home is and how much of a family’s budget monthly mortgage payments can comprise. But is mortgage protection insurance really necessary, and is it actually the best way achieve that peace of mind?

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 