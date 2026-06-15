What to know if you get dropped from your home insurance

Home insurance is must-have protection for what is likely your most valuable asset, and oftentimes mandatory if you have a mortgage. Losing it unexpectedly, whether due to your insurer’s decision not to renew or a sudden cancellation of coverage, is therefore an understandably stressful situation.

The first step in sorting it out is to determine why your insurer has either cancelled or not renewed your policy and what your rights are. From there, it is important to act quickly to avoid gaps in coverage.

Why do insurers not renew or cancel policies?

There are technically two ways insurers can cut off your homeowners insurance : a non-renewal, where the “insurance company decides not to renew your policy when it expires,” and a cancellation, which “can happen during the policy term,” said NerdWallet .

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“Within the first 60 days of purchasing a homeowners insurance policy, insurers may be able to cancel it for any reason,” said Experian . After that, the insurer can cancel only for certain reasons. This can include missed premium payments, insurance fraud — such as misleading statements on your application or a failure to disclose certain details about the property — or a decline in your property’s condition that significantly increases the insurance company’s risk.

Non-renewal, meanwhile, “may happen for reasons outside your control,” said Experian, though that is not always the case. For instance, you may lose coverage for making too many claims or simply because your insurer has stopped selling policies in the state, a common occurrence in high-risk areas with frequent wildfires or hurricanes. It could also happen if you get a new pet that is not eligible for coverage under your insurance.

What are your rights after a homeowners insurance cancellation?

While specifics vary from state to state, “generally, most homeowners have the right to receive written notice of a non-renewal,” said NerdWallet. This “must arrive within a specific window of time and include an explanation of why the policy is not being renewed.”

Based on that information, you can determine how to proceed. “If you disagree with the reasoning or you want more details, reach out to the insurance company to learn more” and possibly have them reconsider, said Kiplinger . “If you believe that the decision is unfair, you may choose to contact your state’s insurance department for assistance.”

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What should you do if you get dropped by your home insurer?

If you get dropped from your home insurance, you generally have two options: try to get reinstated or find new coverage. In either case, being proactive — whether by making home improvements or mitigating the risk of home damage — can make a difference. For instance, if your policy was dropped because of the condition of your roof, “you may be able to address the issue that caused the policy to be cancelled and get it reinstated,” or at least “help reduce your chance of being denied by a new insurer,” said Bankrate .