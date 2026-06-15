What to know if you get dropped from your home insurance

If your homeowners insurance is canceled or not renewed, you still have options

Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
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Stressed young couple going through their household finances using a laptop
After getting dropped from your home insurance, you generally have two options: try to get reinstated or find new coverage
(Image credit: PixeloneStocker / Getty Images)

Home insurance is must-have protection for what is likely your most valuable asset, and oftentimes mandatory if you have a mortgage. Losing it unexpectedly, whether due to your insurer’s decision not to renew or a sudden cancellation of coverage, is therefore an understandably stressful situation.

The first step in sorting it out is to determine why your insurer has either cancelled or not renewed your policy and what your rights are. From there, it is important to act quickly to avoid gaps in coverage.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 